Karnataka Minister Faces Scrutiny: Disproportionate Assets Case Deepens

The Lokayukta police have summoned Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan to appear on December 3 concerning a disproportionate assets investigation.

The case initially investigated by the Enforcement Directorate came to light during the IMA Ponzi scam probe. The ED transferred it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which then passed it to the Lokayukta.

Khan downplayed the notice as routine, claiming that there's nothing new in it. The situation, however, underscores the ongoing scrutiny pertaining to his assets.

