Escalation in South Lebanon: Airstrikes Target Medics

In a stark escalation of tensions, Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have claimed the lives of at least two medics, the Lebanese health ministry confirmed. This latest wave of violence marks the fifth consecutive day of bombardment on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The deadly strikes early on Saturday targeted the town of Borj Rahal in the Tyre District, killing a medic. Further airstrikes on an emergency response team in Kfartebnit led to the death of another medic, with four others injured and two still missing.

Israeli military operations extended to at least nine airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut. While Lebanese authorities have yet to report additional casualties from these assaults, the Israeli military maintains that its targets were Hezbollah infrastructures in the region.

