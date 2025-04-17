Tensions Rise: Lebanese Army Cracks Down on Rocket Attacks Amidst Israel-Lebanon Conflicts

The Lebanese military has taken decisive action by detaining several individuals connected to last month's rocket attacks on Israel. The army confirmed it had captured several people, including Palestinians, involved in separate assaults that had incited severe Israeli airstrikes against Lebanese targets.

Despite Hezbollah denying involvement in the attacks, raids continue across Lebanon, while numerous suspects are under interrogation. Confiscated equipment linked to the attack has been handed over to judicial authorities. Discussions on border security and UN resolutions continue amid these arrests.

Unofficial reports indicate questioning of Hamas affiliates, although some have been released and deny involvement. With a history of complex conflict, the ramifications of these events contribute to the tenuous peace maintained since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in November.

