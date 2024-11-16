Left Menu

Unraveling the Goa Job scam: 33 Arrested in Multi-Crore Fraud

A major job scam in Goa leads to the arrest of 33 individuals, including five women. They duped over 40 victims, falsely promising government jobs and cheating them out of more than Rs 5 crore. Police investigations reveal no political links, with frauds spanning since 2014-15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:03 IST
In a significant crackdown, Goa police have arrested 33 individuals allegedly involved in a job scam that defrauded more than 40 victims. The scam, which has been ongoing since 2014-15, promised government jobs in return for money, amounting to over Rs 5 crore.

According to Goa's Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the case has surfaced across 29 police stations, with no links found between the accused and political entities. Instead, they falsely claimed connections with high-ranking officials to lure their victims. Many operated independently, with three individuals involved in multiple fraud cases.

The investigation has led to the seizure of assets including two mini-buses, 12 cars and several two-wheelers, alongside the freezing of bank accounts. Victims paid scammers through cash and online transfers, with arrests continuing as more victims report such frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

