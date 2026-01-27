Cyber Crackdown: Six Arrested in Telangana Fraud Investigation

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Tuesday announced the arrest of six individuals, three from Kerala and three from Bengaluru, in a significant crackdown on cybercrime.

The apprehended include five mule account holders responsible for facilitating illegal transactions through their bank accounts to aid chief fraudsters in committing cyber fraud, alongside an agent.

The arrests were related to three cases involving 'digital arrest' and online trading frauds in Telangana. Continuous efforts are underway to locate other suspects, and the public is urged to report any suspicious financial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)