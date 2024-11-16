Brutal Crime Shakes Village: Security Guard Killed in Front of Wife

A brutal crime has left the residents of Gapchia village in shock as a local security guard, Manoj Jatav, was killed in his home.

Unknown assailants barged into Jatav's house late at night, tied up his wife, and slit his throat, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The murder, which took place when Jatav was home for a short visit from his job in Delhi, is currently being investigated by the authorities, with no arrests made so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)