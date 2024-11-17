A Closer Look: AI and the Unseen Footage of Police Body-Worn Cameras

Police departments worldwide have increasingly turned to body-worn cameras to boost public trust and accountability. Despite this, a vast majority of the footage remains unexamined. Companies like Axon and Truleo market AI tools for processing these vast data troves, but their effectiveness remains questionable.

In the United States, some departments trialed these AI solutions, only to abandon them due to privacy concerns. Queensland Police in Australia is currently trialing AI tech for domestic violence cases, but the effectiveness and transparency of these tools are under scrutiny.

Experts argue that without necessary structural reforms, the integration of AI might exacerbate existing inequalities. Policymakers are urged to address systemic issues within policing to truly enhance accountability and ensure AI's efficacy is fully realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)