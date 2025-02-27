Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Questions UCC Provisions on Privacy Concerns

The Uttarakhand High Court has questioned the state government's readiness to amend the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code. A PIL challenges the UCC provisions over concerns of privacy, particularly in live-in relationships. Petitioners claim the regulations infringe on personal privacy and autonomy, prompting judicial review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has raised concerns over privacy issues related to the state's Uniform Civil Code (UCC), questioning if the government is prepared to make necessary amendments. The division bench of Justices Manoj Tiwari and Ashish Naithani directed solicitor general Tushar Mehta to clarify the state's stance during a PIL hearing that challenges aspects of the UCC, particularly regarding live-in relationships.

The PIL criticizes the requirement for registration forms that petitioners argue encroach upon the privacy of individuals. The court heard claims that collected information, potentially accessible to police, enables privacy breaches through unannounced domiciliary visits. In a previous case, the court granted the Centre and the state government six weeks to reply to similar contentions.

Further complaints include a UCC provision mandating women to declare pregnancy status to end a live-in relationship. The high court voiced its concern over the legality of such requirements, scheduling a detailed hearing on April 1, tagging all related cases concerning the UCC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

