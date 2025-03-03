Left Menu

UK Privacy Watchdog Investigates TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office is investigating TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur's handling of children's privacy. The inquiry focuses on how these platforms use algorithms and personal information, highlighting a previous fine for TikTok. New UK legislation aims to protect minors from harmful content online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched an investigation on Monday into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur regarding their practices to safeguard children's privacy. This inquiry is focused on the ways these platforms utilize complex algorithms that might expose children to harmful material.

The main concern is how the short-video sharing app TikTok, among others, uses the personal information of children aged 13-17 to personalize content feeds, potentially amplifying harmful content. The ICO's investigation could lead to legal action if violations are found, as TikTok has been fined before.

Reddit has stated its cooperation with the ICO, highlighting plans for new age-assurance measures. Meanwhile, ByteDance, TikTok, and Imgur have yet to respond. The UK has strengthened its laws, requiring social media platforms to implement stricter age checks and content filters to protect minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

