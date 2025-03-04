UK Launches Probe into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns
The UK's Information Commissioner's Office is investigating TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur for their handling of children's data and privacy. The investigation aims to assess how these platforms use algorithms to suggest content to under-18s and their adherence to UK data protection laws.
Britain's Information Commissioner's Office has initiated an inquiry into the data handling and privacy practices of TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur concerning children. The inquiry seeks to understand the algorithms these social media platforms use to engage young users and ensure they comply with data protection regulations.
The ICO is particularly focused on ByteDance's TikTok, which reportedly uses teenagers' personal data to suggest content. TikTok claims to have strict privacy protections for teens, while Reddit and Imgur are also under scrutiny for their age verification methods. This move follows a £12.7 million fine levied on TikTok for previous data violations.
In response, Reddit stated its willingness to adhere to UK regulations, promising updates on age assurance. Imgur has yet to respond. The UK has implemented stringent laws requiring social media companies to shield children from harmful content through better age verification and content filtering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI ethics on social media: Mapping public perceptions and policy debates
Assam SIT Probes Pakistani Man's Social Media Comments on India
Vietnam's Social Media Clampdown: The Rise of Decree 147
Vietnam Tightens Grip on Social Media with Decree 147
Pakistan's Year-Long Ban on Social Media Platform X: A Deep Dive into Censorship and Criticism