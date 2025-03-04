UK Launches Probe into TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur Over Child Privacy Concerns

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office has initiated an inquiry into the data handling and privacy practices of TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur concerning children. The inquiry seeks to understand the algorithms these social media platforms use to engage young users and ensure they comply with data protection regulations.

The ICO is particularly focused on ByteDance's TikTok, which reportedly uses teenagers' personal data to suggest content. TikTok claims to have strict privacy protections for teens, while Reddit and Imgur are also under scrutiny for their age verification methods. This move follows a £12.7 million fine levied on TikTok for previous data violations.

In response, Reddit stated its willingness to adhere to UK regulations, promising updates on age assurance. Imgur has yet to respond. The UK has implemented stringent laws requiring social media companies to shield children from harmful content through better age verification and content filtering.

