Temple Turf War: Religious Dispute Turns Violent in Shimla

A clash between the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Shimla resulted in injuries to seven people. The conflict arose during a prayer event, escalating over property possession disputes. Police intervened, but stone-pelting ensued. FIRs were lodged against individuals, sparking demands for a CBI inquiry.

A violent clash erupted in Shimla as seven individuals were injured in a dispute between the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj and Ramakrishna Mission Ashram. Tensions flared over property ownership, leading to stone-pelting and police intervention, according to local authorities.

The conflict escalated when over 100 members of the Himalayan Brahmo Samaj attempted an overnight prayer vigil at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, facing objections from the ashram residents. Allegations of an attempted takeover fueled the confrontation.

Two FIRs were filed, involving notable figures like Sheetal Vyas and Nitin Vyas, amid calls for a CBI inquiry. The incident highlights the ongoing property dispute laced with deep-seated religious sentiments.

