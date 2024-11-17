Daylight Tragedy: Woman Killed in Targeted Shooting

A shocking daylight murder unfolded as Roopwati, a 45-year-old woman from Sanjay Nagar, was gunned down by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

The tragic incident occurred late Saturday night while she was returning home after closing her food cart business, managed alongside her son. She was near Shreya Baraat house when the perpetrators shot her twice in the back, causing her to collapse.

Local residents immediately notified the police upon hearing the gunshots. Authorities suspect a familial dispute behind the murder and have initiated an investigation, utilizing CCTV footage, a dog squad, and a forensic team to collect evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)