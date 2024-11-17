Left Menu

Daylight Tragedy: Woman Killed in Targeted Shooting

A 45-year-old woman named Roopwati was fatally shot by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in Sanjay Nagar. The incident occurred as she was returning home after closing her food cart. Police suspect a family feud as the motive and are currently investigating the case, gathering evidence with the help of CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 17-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 17:11 IST
Daylight Tragedy: Woman Killed in Targeted Shooting
women
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking daylight murder unfolded as Roopwati, a 45-year-old woman from Sanjay Nagar, was gunned down by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

The tragic incident occurred late Saturday night while she was returning home after closing her food cart business, managed alongside her son. She was near Shreya Baraat house when the perpetrators shot her twice in the back, causing her to collapse.

Local residents immediately notified the police upon hearing the gunshots. Authorities suspect a familial dispute behind the murder and have initiated an investigation, utilizing CCTV footage, a dog squad, and a forensic team to collect evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024