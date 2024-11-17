Left Menu

Pakistan's Unscheduled IMF Bailout Reform Talks

Pakistan presented its $7 billion bailout reform agenda to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during an unscheduled visit by the fund's mission. Talks occurred within six weeks of loan approval, a rare move ahead of a first review scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has unveiled its $7 billion bailout reform agenda to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during an unexpected visit from the fund's mission.

The discussions took place in Islamabad, marking an unusual occurrence only six weeks after the loan agreement was approved.

This move precedes the upcoming first review, set for the first quarter of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

