Pakistan's Unscheduled IMF Bailout Reform Talks
Pakistan presented its $7 billion bailout reform agenda to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during an unscheduled visit by the fund's mission. Talks occurred within six weeks of loan approval, a rare move ahead of a first review scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
