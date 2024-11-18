Left Menu

Unprecedented Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Media Chief in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammad Afif. The attack targeted a less frequented area by Israeli strikes and marked another escalation in the ongoing conflict. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire for over a year, causing numerous casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 00:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 00:50 IST
An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut on Sunday resulted in the death of Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief, according to two Lebanese security sources. The strike, however, remains unconfirmed by the Iran-backed organization.

Historically, Israel rarely targets senior Hezbollah figures without military roles, focusing its airstrikes predominantly on Beirut's southern areas, a known Hezbollah stronghold. A subsequent attack also struck Mar Elias street later that day, killing at least two, according to Lebanese health officials.

Despite repeated interactions over the past year, Israeli officials declined to comment on the specific operation targeting Afif. The ongoing hostilities continue to claim lives in both Lebanon and Israel, highlighting the broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

