Unprecedented Israeli Strike Kills Hezbollah Media Chief in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike in central Beirut on Sunday resulted in the death of Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's media relations chief, according to two Lebanese security sources. The strike, however, remains unconfirmed by the Iran-backed organization.

Historically, Israel rarely targets senior Hezbollah figures without military roles, focusing its airstrikes predominantly on Beirut's southern areas, a known Hezbollah stronghold. A subsequent attack also struck Mar Elias street later that day, killing at least two, according to Lebanese health officials.

Despite repeated interactions over the past year, Israeli officials declined to comment on the specific operation targeting Afif. The ongoing hostilities continue to claim lives in both Lebanon and Israel, highlighting the broader regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)