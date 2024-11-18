Tensions Rise: Kim Jong Un Calls for Military Preparedness

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a stark directive to the nation's military, urging them to bolster their warfighting capabilities. This call to action was made during a significant speech last week, as reported by state media outlet KCNA on Monday.

The speech was delivered to battalion commanders and political instructors gathered in Pyongyang for a conference on Friday. Kim highlighted the perceived aggressive posture of the United States and its allies, including South Korea, contributing to heightened tensions now reaching what he described as 'the worst phase in history.'

Kim's speech underlined the urgency of preparing for potential conflict, amid the escalating military confrontation on the Korean peninsula. His words serve as a stark reminder of the precarious state of affairs in the region and the critical need for military readiness, according to KCNA.

(With inputs from agencies.)