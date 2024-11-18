Left Menu

Danger Averted: Russian Air Defence Stops Drone Near Moscow

Russia's air defence successfully neutralized a drone targeting Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed no damages or casualties resulted from the debris' fall, sharing updates via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 06:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 06:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Russia's air defence units intercepted a drone on its path toward Moscow. This development was confirmed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin early Monday.

Preliminary reports from the Mayor indicate that there were no damages or casualties associated with the debris from the drone, according to his message on Telegram.

Sobyanin's statements reflect a successful defensive operation, ensuring the safety and security of Moscow's inhabitants.

