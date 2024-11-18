Justice or Subversion: The Trial That Shook Hong Kong

The contentious trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists is reaching its sentencing phase. Critics argue the case underscores eroding freedoms under China's national security law. Over 50 activists were initially arrested in early 2021 for their involvement in a 2020 unofficial primary election aimed at strengthening democratic representation.

Prosecutors have labeled the election initiative as a "plot" to destabilize the government in the former British colony, which was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Notable dates include numerous arrests in January 2021, culminating in a significant legal battle with global scrutiny. Now, 45 activists await potentially life-altering sentences.

The drawn-out proceedings involve prominent figures, with many having already pleaded guilty as the trial of 16 not-guilty pleas concluded. Observers keenly watch as Hong Kong's legal system grapples with issues of democracy and governance amid evolving geopolitical tensions.

