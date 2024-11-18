Left Menu

Australian Radio Icon Alan Jones Arrested in Alleged Assault Scandal

Alan Jones, an 83-year-old former Australian radio host, was arrested over allegations of indecent assault and inappropriate behavior towards several young men spanning nearly 20 years. Widely identified in media, Jones is known for his conservative views and has faced previous defamation suits and similar accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:27 IST
Alan Jones, a prominent figure in Australian broadcasting, has been arrested by police following serious allegations. Reports suggest the 83-year-old former radio host is accused of indecently assaulting multiple young men over two decades.

Jones, known for his fiery radio presence and conservative stance, was a significant voice on Sydney's 2GB for 18 years. Though the authorities have withheld his name, media outlets across Australia have confirmed his arrest, airing footage of his arrival at the police station.

Police Commissioner Karen Webb emphasized the meticulous nature of the investigation, stating that more victims are expected to come forward. Jones has denied past similar accusations and has been working at a digital start-up since leaving his long-standing radio role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

