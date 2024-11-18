Tragic Night in Nalanda: Couple Found Dead in Mysterious Blaze

A brutal crime shocked Bihar's Nalanda district, where a couple was found murdered and burnt in their home. The incident, occurring between Sunday night and Monday morning, took place in Dogi village, leaving the community in distress.

Vijay Prasad and his wife, residents of Dogi, were last seen at a religious gathering on Sunday evening. The circumstances around their demise remain unclear, with investigators suspecting foul play before the fire engulfed their home.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation. Forensic teams are gathering evidence, and the police are questioning the couple's son, who was absent at the time of the incident. The motive behind this tragic event is still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)