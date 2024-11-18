President Ramaphosa Advocates for a Just Energy Transition During Visit to Brazil

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a people-centred approach to the global transition towards renewable energy, emphasizing the importance of protecting livelihoods while advancing economic growth. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg’ campaign, held on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, President Ramaphosa underscored the need for a just transition to renewable energy.

Ensuring Inclusive Growth Amid Energy Transition

President Ramaphosa highlighted the social and economic challenges tied to moving away from fossil fuels.

“As we move towards renewable energy, relying more on the sun, wind, and hydro, we must ensure that ordinary people benefit from the transition. Communities that have historically depended on fossil fuel industries must not be left behind as towns change, and industries evolve,” he said.

The campaign, co-launched with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, focuses on scaling renewable energy initiatives in Africa, leveraging South Africa’s upcoming G20 Presidency to drive global collaboration.

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of retraining workers in communities reliant on fossil fuels, pointing to South Africa’s partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, the Presidential Climate Commission, the World Bank, and the Climate Investment Fund. The initiative aims to reskill workers, support small businesses, and promote local co-operatives, particularly in areas like Mpumalanga, home to 80% of South Africa’s power stations.

Africa’s Renewable Energy Potential

The President emphasized Africa’s abundant renewable resources and the economic opportunities they present. “Africa is richly endowed with sun and wind, which can be harnessed to grow economies and provide electricity to millions of people who currently live without it,” he said.

However, Ramaphosa noted that only 3% of global renewable energy investments reach Africa, urging developed nations to honour financial and technological commitments to ensure the transition is both affordable and effective.

Global Solidarity for a Sustainable Future

Von der Leyen echoed Ramaphosa’s call for collaboration, emphasizing the European Union’s commitment to climate neutrality by 2050 under the European Green Deal. She called for more investment in Africa, noting that the continent holds 60% of the world’s best solar locations but remains underfunded in renewable infrastructure.

“To be successful in combating climate change, we must think globally and ensure no continent is left behind. Africa’s transition must be just, sustainable, and inclusive,” she said.

Leveraging South Africa’s G20 Presidency

The ‘Road to Johannesburg’ campaign, set to run for 12 months, aims to address issues of energy inequality and expand access to power for millions of Africans. It will leverage South Africa’s G20 Presidency to promote renewable energy development across the continent.

South Africa will officially assume the G20 Chairmanship from Brazil on 1 December 2024, with plans to host the G20 Summit in 2025. Ramaphosa stated that the presidency would prioritize global solidarity, addressing inequality, and promoting sustainable development.

COP30 and the Future of a Just Transition

Ramaphosa also underscored the importance of the upcoming COP30 Conference in 2025, which will focus on ensuring that global support is in place for a just energy transition. He emphasized the role of solidarity in addressing the historical and structural inequalities that have left Africa disproportionately affected by the global climate crisis.

The event drew more than 450 world leaders, innovators, and advocates, including Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, who co-organized the panel.

The campaign launch marks a significant step in South Africa’s climate and energy agenda, showcasing the country’s commitment to balancing growth, sustainability, and inclusivity in the renewable energy sector.