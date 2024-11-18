Dr. Jitendra Singh Applauds Namsai’s Transformation Under Aspirational District Programme

On the second day of his visit to Namsai district, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh reviewed its outstanding progress under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP). Lauding the district as a beacon of progress, he attributed its success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of collaboration, convergence, and competition, which has made the Northeast a vital part of India’s mainstream growth story.

Dr Singh emphasized the transformative journey of the Northeast, which, prior to 2014, often felt disconnected from the rest of the country. "Today, the region is at the forefront of cultural and developmental progress, with its youth excelling in industries like tourism and aviation," he remarked.

Progress and Milestones in Namsai

Health Sector: A Model of Transformation

Namsai’s health sector has witnessed remarkable advancements. The district has achieved 100% conversion of sub-centres and PHCs into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), with 75% of PHCs now meeting Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS). Specialist services are available in 70% of district hospitals, a significant milestone for the region.

Key achievements include:

Maternal and Child Health: The percentage of pregnant women receiving four or more antenatal check-ups rose from 35.46% (2018) to 81.3% (2024).

Institutional Deliveries: Increased from 46.7% to 117% over six years, supported by initiatives like the Pehli Sawari ambulance service for newborns and mothers.

Child Immunization: Achieved a 119% immunization rate for children aged 9-11 months.

However, challenges remain, such as a shortage of General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs), nurses, and radiologists.

Education: Enhancing Infrastructure and Literacy

With a predominantly agricultural population, Namsai has focused on improving its education infrastructure, which serves 67% of students in government schools.

Progress highlights:

Renovation of 27 old school buildings and construction of new classrooms.

Establishment of computer labs in five higher secondary schools.

Provision of functional toilets in 81% of schools and drinking water in 98% of schools.

Introduction of e-fencing software to monitor attendance and reduce absenteeism.

Despite these strides, the literacy rate continues to lag behind state and national averages, highlighting the need for sustained efforts.

Infrastructure and Agriculture: Unlocking Potential

Infrastructure improvements include:

100% household electrification.

Enhanced road connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Improved access to potable water and sanitation facilities.

In agriculture, which employs 74% of the district's population, challenges such as inadequate irrigation, low livestock productivity, and exploitation by middlemen persist. However, fertile plains and excellent connectivity offer potential for diversification and agro-industrial development.

Innovative Initiatives Driving Growth

Key initiatives showcased during Dr. Singh’s visit include:

Pehli Sawari: A free ambulance service for maternal health funded by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Establishment of model Anganwadi Centres and provision of diagnostic equipment for health facilities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

Integration of Anganwadi Centres with schools to enhance early childhood education and health outcomes.

ADP Success: From 97th to 12th Position Nationwide

Since joining the Aspirational District Programme in 2018, Namsai has made a 37.64% improvement in its composite score, climbing from 97th to 12th position among 112 districts. This leap reflects substantial progress across health, education, and infrastructure, earning the district accolades and rewards under the Sustainable Development Goals - Empowered Action Group (SDG-EAP).

Union Minister’s Call for Collaborative Development

Dr Singh highlighted the importance of replicating successful initiatives from Namsai in other aspirational districts. “Namsai’s journey demonstrates how collaboration, convergence, and competition can drive inclusive growth and national integration,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of the Northeast in India’s growth story, urging stakeholders to leverage local resources and address challenges with innovative solutions.

As Namsai continues its trajectory of progress, its success serves as an inspiration for other aspirational districts across India. Dr. Singh’s visit reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable development and a self-reliant India.