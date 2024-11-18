Left Menu

Aid Convoy Tragedy: Unprecedented Looting in Gaza

A UN aid convoy was looted in Gaza, losing 98 out of 109 trucks. The convoy, sent by UNRWA and the World Food Programme, was rerouted by Israel unexpectedly. An UNRWA official emphasized the significant access challenges for aid delivery in southern and central Gaza.

Updated: 18-11-2024 17:25 IST
A United Nations aid convoy was violently looted on November 16, resulting in the loss of 98 out of 109 trucks after entering Gaza, according to information provided by a UNRWA aid official to Reuters on Monday.

The convoy, which was carrying essential food supplies provided by UN agencies UNRWA and the World Food Programme, was instructed by Israeli authorities to leave at short notice via an unfamiliar route from the Kerem Shalom crossing, as reported by Louise Wateridge, UNRWA Senior Emergency Officer, to Reuters.

Wateridge highlighted that the incident underscores the severe challenges faced in ensuring access to aid in southern and central Gaza, illustrating the ongoing difficulties in delivering humanitarian assistance to these regions.

