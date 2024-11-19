Geopolitical Rivals Unite: Hanoi's Strategic Military Expo

An arms expo in Hanoi this December is gathering military companies from rival nations such as Iran, Israel, China, Russia, and the United States. Vietnam's defense ministry announced that the rare collaboration aims to showcase a diverse range of military equipment, reflecting its strategy to reduce dependence on Russia.

The upcoming expo will see participation from nearly 200 companies across 27 countries, including Iran and China, which were not present in Vietnam's inaugural military fair in 2022. Despite facing Western sanctions, Iran is set to join the event alongside several global defense powerhouses.

Prominent defense firms like U.S.'s Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as well as China's Norinco, are participating in the expo. Lockheed Martin is engaged in talks with Vietnam for a potential supply of C-130 Hercules aircraft, indicating the potential for significant military procurement deals during the event.

