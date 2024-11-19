Historic Sentencing in Hong Kong's Largest Security Case

Hong Kong witnessed its largest national security case sentencing as 45 ex-lawmakers and activists were imprisoned for four to ten years. They were involved in an unofficial primary aimed at pressuring the government, seen as part of the pro-democracy movement which Beijing critics say is being methodically dismantled by authorities.

Legal scholar Benny Tai, called the mastermind, received the longest sentence. Despite defendants claiming unawareness of any illegality, judges were unmoved, citing their intentions to create a government crisis as detrimental to stability.

The sentencing adds to concerns over eroding freedoms promised when Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, attracting international criticism over the aggressive prosecution of peaceful political activity protected under local laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)