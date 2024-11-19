Left Menu

Historic Sentencing in Hong Kong's Largest Security Case

Forty-five former lawmakers and activists in Hong Kong received prison sentences ranging from four to ten years under a national security law. They were involved in an unofficial primary election aiming to pressure the government. The case underscores growing governmental pressures since anti-government protests in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong witnessed its largest national security case sentencing as 45 ex-lawmakers and activists were imprisoned for four to ten years. They were involved in an unofficial primary aimed at pressuring the government, seen as part of the pro-democracy movement which Beijing critics say is being methodically dismantled by authorities.

Legal scholar Benny Tai, called the mastermind, received the longest sentence. Despite defendants claiming unawareness of any illegality, judges were unmoved, citing their intentions to create a government crisis as detrimental to stability.

The sentencing adds to concerns over eroding freedoms promised when Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997, attracting international criticism over the aggressive prosecution of peaceful political activity protected under local laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

