Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Water Grid Delays in Marathwada
The Congress accused the Mahayuti government of exacerbating Marathwada's water crisis due to delayed project execution and inadequate planning. They highlighted failures in timely infrastructure implementations, addressing unpredictable rainfall, and focusing on short-term solutions rather than sustainable planning.
On Tuesday, Congress charged the Mahayuti government with aggravating Marathwada's water crisis through subpar planning and project delays. This critique comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti for their sluggish execution of the Marathwada Water Grid Project, blaming them for failing to secure timely infrastructure and seek adequate relief for water-scarce areas.
Ramesh further insinuated that the administration's efforts, such as Jalyukt Shivar, were ineffective against erratic weather, while highlighting inconsistent political priorities and administrative delays deepening the crisis.
