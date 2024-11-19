Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Water Grid Delays in Marathwada

The Congress accused the Mahayuti government of exacerbating Marathwada's water crisis due to delayed project execution and inadequate planning. They highlighted failures in timely infrastructure implementations, addressing unpredictable rainfall, and focusing on short-term solutions rather than sustainable planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:07 IST
Congress Criticizes Mahayuti's Water Grid Delays in Marathwada
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress charged the Mahayuti government with aggravating Marathwada's water crisis through subpar planning and project delays. This critique comes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti for their sluggish execution of the Marathwada Water Grid Project, blaming them for failing to secure timely infrastructure and seek adequate relief for water-scarce areas.

Ramesh further insinuated that the administration's efforts, such as Jalyukt Shivar, were ineffective against erratic weather, while highlighting inconsistent political priorities and administrative delays deepening the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024