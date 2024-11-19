Wellington Unites: A March for Maori Rights and Identity
Thousands gathered in Wellington, New Zealand, in a protest that doubled as a celebration of Maori identity and language. The march opposed a controversial bill affecting the historic Treaty of Waitangi. Protesters of all backgrounds demonstrated solidarity in the face of attempts to reshape Indigenous rights.
Wellington witnessed an unprecedented gathering as tens of thousands took to the streets not just to protest, but to celebrate Maori rights and identity.
Marchers opposed a controversial bill that threatens to reshape the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's cornerstone agreement between the Indigenous Maori and the British Crown.
The rally was a testament to the rising solidarity among New Zealanders, both Maori and non-Maori, in protecting Indigenous rights, highlighting historical grievances and cultural pride.
