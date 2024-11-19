Left Menu

Wellington Unites: A March for Maori Rights and Identity

Thousands gathered in Wellington, New Zealand, in a protest that doubled as a celebration of Maori identity and language. The march opposed a controversial bill affecting the historic Treaty of Waitangi. Protesters of all backgrounds demonstrated solidarity in the face of attempts to reshape Indigenous rights.

Updated: 19-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:53 IST
Wellington witnessed an unprecedented gathering as tens of thousands took to the streets not just to protest, but to celebrate Maori rights and identity.

Marchers opposed a controversial bill that threatens to reshape the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's cornerstone agreement between the Indigenous Maori and the British Crown.

The rally was a testament to the rising solidarity among New Zealanders, both Maori and non-Maori, in protecting Indigenous rights, highlighting historical grievances and cultural pride.

