Wellington Unites: A March for Maori Rights and Identity

Wellington witnessed an unprecedented gathering as tens of thousands took to the streets not just to protest, but to celebrate Maori rights and identity.

Marchers opposed a controversial bill that threatens to reshape the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand's cornerstone agreement between the Indigenous Maori and the British Crown.

The rally was a testament to the rising solidarity among New Zealanders, both Maori and non-Maori, in protecting Indigenous rights, highlighting historical grievances and cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)