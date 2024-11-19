Activists' Sentencing Sparks Global Outcry Amid Security Law Clampdown

Forty-five prominent activists in Hong Kong were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, with terms extending up to ten years, in a move that has ignited widespread criticism from foreign governments and rights groups. Beijing defended the decisions under its national security law.

The case, involving 47 individuals charged for participating in an unofficial primary election, is Hong Kong's most significant national security trial to date. These democracy advocates were accused of planning to undermine the government by vetoing budgets to force legislative change and potentially ousting the city's leader.

International reactions were swift and strong. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed grave concern, condemning the broad application of security laws. The European Union labeled the sentencing an unprecedented blow to fundamental freedoms, while the US Consulate demanded the immediate release of political prisoners. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch highlighted the erosion of civil liberties in Hong Kong.

