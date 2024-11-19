Ukraine's Bold Move: ATACMS Strikes in Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - In a noteworthy escalation, Russia reported that Ukraine fired six U.S.-manufactured ATACMS long-range missiles into the western Bryansk region. The Ukrainian military has yet to verify such a bold move, which follows the U.S.'s recent authorization for Kyiv to utilize these powerful weapons after significant diplomatic efforts by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Around 3.25 a.m. (0025 GMT), six ballistic missiles targeted a facility in Bryansk, according to the Russian defence ministry's statement. Accurate aiming data revealed that these were indeed ATACMS operational-tactical missiles. Russian air defences successfully intercepted five of the missiles, while one caused minor fire damage upon impact. Thankfully, there were no casualties, Reuters reported, although independent verification is still lacking.

The geopolitical landscape becomes more tenuous as President Vladimir Putin implements an updated nuclear doctrine, reducing the threshold for a potential nuclear response. Any conventional attack on Russia, especially with U.S. support, could now be perceived as a dual threat, potentially inviting severe retaliation. The revised doctrine raises alarms over possible nuclear engagement amid rising tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)