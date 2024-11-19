Unveiling the Coup Plot: Arrests in Brazil's Elite Ranks

In a dramatic turn of events, Brazilian police have detained five officers in connection with a plot to topple the government. The conspiracy, authorities claim, included plans to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other key officials following the 2022 elections.

The arrests, executed under Judge Alexandre de Moraes' authorization, were accompanied by three search and seizure warrants, in addition to measures such as seizing passports and restricting the suspects' communications.

According to de Moraes, the investigation revealed the plot involved military personnel from the Army's Special Forces, including a retired high-ranking official, intending to sabotage Brazil's democracy and judicial authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)