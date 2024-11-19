Left Menu

Digital Arrest Scam: The Web of Deception

A man from Assam, Partha Pratim Bora, was arrested for impersonating the Mumbai police and conducting a 'digital arrest' scam. He coerced a retired official to transfer Rs 92 lakh. The scam involved multiple states and fraudulent bank transfers totaling Rs 3.82 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Chennai police have arrested Partha Pratim Bora from Assam in connection with a sophisticated scam where he impersonated the police to extort money. The scam targeted a retired government official, convincing him to transfer Rs 92 lakh under the threat of a fake 'digital arrest'.

Bora allegedly impersonated Mumbai police and duped the official through a series of video calls, threatening charges of money laundering. The officer, believing his mobile number was implicated, transferred the money under the guise of securing his release from fake legal proceedings.

Further investigations revealed that Bora was part of a larger network operating across multiple states, receiving and redistributing funds worth Rs 3.82 crore. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and avoid transferring money to unknown accounts following similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

