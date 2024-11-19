Digital Arrest Scam: The Web of Deception

In a major breakthrough, Chennai police have arrested Partha Pratim Bora from Assam in connection with a sophisticated scam where he impersonated the police to extort money. The scam targeted a retired government official, convincing him to transfer Rs 92 lakh under the threat of a fake 'digital arrest'.

Bora allegedly impersonated Mumbai police and duped the official through a series of video calls, threatening charges of money laundering. The officer, believing his mobile number was implicated, transferred the money under the guise of securing his release from fake legal proceedings.

Further investigations revealed that Bora was part of a larger network operating across multiple states, receiving and redistributing funds worth Rs 3.82 crore. Authorities urge the public to exercise caution and avoid transferring money to unknown accounts following similar threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)