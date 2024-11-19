Rocket Attack on UNIFIL Base in Lebanon Wounds Ghanaian Peacekeepers

Four Ghanaian peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sustained injuries on Tuesday when a rocket struck their base in southern Lebanon. The attack was believed to have been executed by non-state actors, UNIFIL announced.

This incident was not isolated, as peacekeepers and their facilities came under targeted attacks in three separate incidents, marking a day of heightened aggression against UN personnel in the region.

The wounded peacekeepers are receiving medical care. UNIFIL's mandate continues to be challenged by such assaults, raising concerns over the security of international forces stationed in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)