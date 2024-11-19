Left Menu

Rocket Attack on UNIFIL Base in Lebanon Wounds Ghanaian Peacekeepers

Four Ghanaian peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured when a rocket, likely fired by non-state actors, targeted their base. The attack was part of three separate incidents on the same day targeting peacekeepers and their facilities in southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:35 IST
Rocket Attack on UNIFIL Base in Lebanon Wounds Ghanaian Peacekeepers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Four Ghanaian peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) sustained injuries on Tuesday when a rocket struck their base in southern Lebanon. The attack was believed to have been executed by non-state actors, UNIFIL announced.

This incident was not isolated, as peacekeepers and their facilities came under targeted attacks in three separate incidents, marking a day of heightened aggression against UN personnel in the region.

The wounded peacekeepers are receiving medical care. UNIFIL's mandate continues to be challenged by such assaults, raising concerns over the security of international forces stationed in volatile areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024