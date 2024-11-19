Erdogan Urges Caution Amidst Russia's New Nuclear Strike Policy

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the importance of cautious diplomacy following Russia's latest policy shift on nuclear strikes. At a press event after the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan stressed that NATO should carefully consider Russia's new stance.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered Moscow's threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in response to various conventional attacks. This development follows reports that Ukraine has targeted deep inside Russian territory using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.

Addressing these tensions, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's strategic goal of maintaining good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Despite condemning Ukraine's missile strike as 'not positive,' he insisted on ongoing efforts for peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)