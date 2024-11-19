Erdogan Urges Caution Amidst Russia's New Nuclear Strike Policy
Turkish President Erdogan highlighted the need for cautious steps after Russia altered its nuclear strike policy. He emphasized NATO's attention to Russia's statement and reiterated Turkey's commitment to peace, despite Ukraine's use of U.S.-made missiles, while urging balanced relations with both nations.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the importance of cautious diplomacy following Russia's latest policy shift on nuclear strikes. At a press event after the G20 summit in Brazil, Erdogan stressed that NATO should carefully consider Russia's new stance.
On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered Moscow's threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in response to various conventional attacks. This development follows reports that Ukraine has targeted deep inside Russian territory using U.S.-made ATACMS missiles.
Addressing these tensions, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's strategic goal of maintaining good relations with both Russia and Ukraine. Despite condemning Ukraine's missile strike as 'not positive,' he insisted on ongoing efforts for peace in the region.
