Netanyahu Vows to Oust Hamas, Seek Hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas will not govern Gaza post-war, claiming their military forces have been dismantled. During his visit to Gaza, he emphasized Israel's determination to rescue remaining hostages and issued a stern warning to those harming them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:07 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a resolute statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas will not retain control over Gaza once the ongoing conflict concludes.
He cited the destruction of Hamas' military capabilities as a significant development in Israel's efforts.
Speaking from Gaza during his visit, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to recovering the remaining hostages, warning those responsible for their harm of severe repercussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Criticizes Israel over Humanitarian Conditions in Gaza
Rostov's Resignation and the Shadow of Conflict
Israel Intensifies Aerial Strikes Against Hezbollah Intelligence in Syria
Egypt Condemns Israel's UNRWA Withdrawal Amid Rising Tensions
Escalating Tensions: The Gaza Conflict Intensifies