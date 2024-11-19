Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows to Oust Hamas, Seek Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas will not govern Gaza post-war, claiming their military forces have been dismantled. During his visit to Gaza, he emphasized Israel's determination to rescue remaining hostages and issued a stern warning to those harming them.

Updated: 19-11-2024 23:07 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a resolute statement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Hamas will not retain control over Gaza once the ongoing conflict concludes.

He cited the destruction of Hamas' military capabilities as a significant development in Israel's efforts.

Speaking from Gaza during his visit, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to recovering the remaining hostages, warning those responsible for their harm of severe repercussions.

