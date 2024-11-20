Tensions Flare in Devra: Temple Land Dispute Leads to Clashes

In a dramatic turn of events, violence erupted in Devra village, Madhya Pradesh, when a boundary wall, allegedly built by encroaching on temple land, was demolished, leading to clashes that injured five people.

BJP MLA Pradeep Patel and his supporters stormed the village prompting unrest as they demolished the contentious wall. Patel was subsequently apprehended and held in police custody.

The altercation was contained by a substantial police presence deployed to the area to restore peace, according to Mauganj SP Rasna Thakur. Protests had brewed over three days, demanding the removal of the unauthorized structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)