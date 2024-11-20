Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Devra: Temple Land Dispute Leads to Clashes

A conflict in Devra village, Madhya Pradesh, over a wall built on temple land resulted in stone-pelting between two groups, injuring five people. The boundary wall was dismantled by supporters of BJP MLA Pradeep Patel, who was later arrested. Police intervened to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 20-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, violence erupted in Devra village, Madhya Pradesh, when a boundary wall, allegedly built by encroaching on temple land, was demolished, leading to clashes that injured five people.

BJP MLA Pradeep Patel and his supporters stormed the village prompting unrest as they demolished the contentious wall. Patel was subsequently apprehended and held in police custody.

The altercation was contained by a substantial police presence deployed to the area to restore peace, according to Mauganj SP Rasna Thakur. Protests had brewed over three days, demanding the removal of the unauthorized structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

