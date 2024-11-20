North Korea's Involvement in the Ukraine Conflict: Troops, Arms, and Diplomacy
South Korea's National Intelligence Service reports that 10,900 North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk, Russia, participating in battles in Ukraine. North Korea has additionally sent arms such as howitzers and rocket launchers to support the conflict. Diplomatically, North Korea and Russia are engaging in significant discussions.
In a surprising development, around 10,900 North Korean troops have reportedly been sent to Kursk, amid ongoing Russian operations in Ukraine. This information comes from a South Korean lawmaker, citing intelligence reports.
North Korea has notably supplied additional weaponry, including self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers. The country's foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, hinting at discussions beyond mere formalities, potentially involving a visit by Kim Jong Un to Russia.
The situation remains fluid as the South Korean National Intelligence Service continues to assess the ground realities, including the number of potential casualties and any surrenders amongst the North Korean troops.
