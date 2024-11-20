Triumph of Diplomacy: Mary Jane Veloso's Journey Home
Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina previously sentenced to execution for drug trafficking in Indonesia, is set to return home. After years of diplomatic negotiations, she will complete her sentence in the Philippines. Her case has spotlighted international drug syndicates and the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Indonesia.
Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who narrowly escaped execution in Indonesia for drug trafficking charges, is finally returning home after prolonged diplomatic negotiations between the Philippines and Indonesia. Veloso, who has consistently claimed her innocence, was arrested in 2010 for carrying heroin hidden in a suitcase.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced the homecoming, highlighting that the repatriation was due to over a decade of diplomatic efforts and Indonesia's commitment to justice. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed to Veloso's transfer, allowing her to serve her remaining sentence in the Philippines.
The case had drawn widespread attention, with Filipinos holding protests and vigils in previous years. Veloso's situation underscores the severe consequences of Indonesia's strict drug laws and has accentuated concerns over international drug smuggling syndicates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
