Jimmy Lai’s Fight for Freedom: A Landmark Testimony

On Wednesday, Jimmy Lai took the stand for the first time in his pivotal national security trial, refuting claims of trying to sway U.S. foreign policy concerning China and Hong Kong.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, is accused of conspiring with foreign forces against China, having met with U.S. officials amid 2019's political upheaval.

While denying the charges, Lai reiterated his lifelong commitment to Hong Kong's freedoms, despite already serving a jail sentence for fraud.

