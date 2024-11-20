Left Menu

Jimmy Lai’s Fight for Freedom: A Landmark Testimony

In his first testimony during the national security trial, Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, denied influencing U.S. policy towards China and Hong Kong. Accused of colluding with foreign forces, Lai emphasized his advocacy for freedom alongside his non-support for Hong Kong and Taiwan independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:45 IST
Jimmy Lai’s Fight for Freedom: A Landmark Testimony
Jimmy Lai

On Wednesday, Jimmy Lai took the stand for the first time in his pivotal national security trial, refuting claims of trying to sway U.S. foreign policy concerning China and Hong Kong.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, is accused of conspiring with foreign forces against China, having met with U.S. officials amid 2019's political upheaval.

While denying the charges, Lai reiterated his lifelong commitment to Hong Kong's freedoms, despite already serving a jail sentence for fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024