Pakistan's Strategic Offensive in Balochistan: Joint Ventures with China?

Amidst rising tensions, Pakistan is set to launch a fresh military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan. The southwestern province, pivotal to China's Belt and Road projects, has recently witnessed a spate of deadly attacks affecting Chinese nationals, thereby intensifying security concerns for both nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with civil and military leaders, sanctioning a comprehensive operation. However, the extent—whether it involves ground forces, the air force, or influences from Beijing's concerns—remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, China reaffirmed its support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism strategy.

The restive Balochistan region, with a significant military presence, faces insurgencies demanding independence and resource rights. This location houses strategic infrastructure like the China-built Gwadar Port. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated attacks, including a suicide bombing targeting Chinese engineers in Karachi. Both nations plan joint counter-terrorism exercises set for late November, according to China's defense ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)