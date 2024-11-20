Left Menu

Pakistan's Strategic Offensive in Balochistan: Joint Ventures with China?

Pakistan is planning a new military offensive in Balochistan against separatist insurgents. The move comes after recent deadly attacks targeting Chinese citizens, prompting possible joint security efforts with China. While the operation's details remain undisclosed, China's support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts is clear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:01 IST
Amidst rising tensions, Pakistan is set to launch a fresh military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan. The southwestern province, pivotal to China's Belt and Road projects, has recently witnessed a spate of deadly attacks affecting Chinese nationals, thereby intensifying security concerns for both nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened a meeting with civil and military leaders, sanctioning a comprehensive operation. However, the extent—whether it involves ground forces, the air force, or influences from Beijing's concerns—remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, China reaffirmed its support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism strategy.

The restive Balochistan region, with a significant military presence, faces insurgencies demanding independence and resource rights. This location houses strategic infrastructure like the China-built Gwadar Port. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated attacks, including a suicide bombing targeting Chinese engineers in Karachi. Both nations plan joint counter-terrorism exercises set for late November, according to China's defense ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

