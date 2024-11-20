Pakistan's Bold Move: Military Offensive in Balochistan Amid Chinese Concerns

In a strategic move, Pakistan is gearing up for a new military offensive against separatist insurgents in Balochistan, a region integral to Chinese Belt and Road initiatives. This offensive follows a surge of deadly attacks targeting Chinese citizens, significantly raising Beijing's security concerns.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently convened a high-level meeting with civil and military leaders, approving what he termed a 'comprehensive operation'. However, the scope of this military effort, including potential air force involvement or China's disquiet about separatist activities, remains undisclosed.

Despite inquiries, Pakistan's information ministry and military have yet to divulge details of their plans. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry has expressed its unwavering support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism measures and a willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation, with joint counter-terrorism exercises slated in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)