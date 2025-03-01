Left Menu

Security Forces Clash with Naxals in Sukma: Two Insurgents Killed

Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district. The operation, prompted by intelligence inputs, involved the District Reserve Guard and CoBRA forces. Search operations are ongoing as authorities gather more details about the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, two Naxals lost their lives following an encounter with security forces in Sukma district's forested region, according to officials on Saturday.

The incident unfolded under the Kistaram police station limits after the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA forces, acting on intelligence inputs, launched an anti-Naxal operation on February 28.

Authorities report that the gunbattle commenced earlier today and search operations are actively being pursued in the area with further details to be shared post-operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

