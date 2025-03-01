Security Forces Clash with Naxals in Sukma: Two Insurgents Killed

In a significant development, two Naxals lost their lives following an encounter with security forces in Sukma district's forested region, according to officials on Saturday.

The incident unfolded under the Kistaram police station limits after the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA forces, acting on intelligence inputs, launched an anti-Naxal operation on February 28.

Authorities report that the gunbattle commenced earlier today and search operations are actively being pursued in the area with further details to be shared post-operation.

