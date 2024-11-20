Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Homecoming: A Decade-Long Diplomatic Victory

Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine woman on death row in Indonesia for drug trafficking since 2010, will return home following years of diplomatic efforts. Veloso, a domestic worker and mother of two, was arrested with heroin in her luggage. Her transfer marks a significant diplomatic achievement between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Updated: 20-11-2024 14:18 IST
Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine national arrested in Indonesia for drug trafficking in 2010, is set to return home after years of intense diplomatic negotiations. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the breakthrough, emphasizing the decade-long effort to bring Veloso back to the Philippines.

Veloso, a domestic helper, was apprehended in Yogyakarta carrying 2.6 kg of heroin. Her execution was postponed in 2015, allowing her to testify against an international drug ring. Indonesia agreed to her transfer after Philippine diplomatic interventions.

Her repatriation is seen as a significant victory in diplomatic relations between the two nations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto supported the transfer, which will see Veloso serving the remainder of her sentence in her home country.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

