High Court Split Verdict on Former Education Minister's Bail Plea in Recruitment Scam

The Calcutta High Court witnessed a split decision over the bail plea filed by former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee, along with four other high-profile accused, in connection to the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam case. Justices Arijit Bandyopadhyay and Apurba Sinha Roy were divided on the matter.

Justice Bandyopadhyay granted bail to nine accused, while Justice Sinha Roy opposed bail for Chatterjee and four former education officials involved. Both judges did agree on granting bail to lower-level suspects accused of acting as conduits in the case.

The unresolved verdict now moves to Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, who will assign a third Bench to determine the final decision. This procedural step follows a string of rejected bail pleas by Chatterjee in courts, coupled with the Enforcement Directorate's significant cash and asset seizures linked to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)