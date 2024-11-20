A mysterious incident unfolded in Bhujera village as a 19-day-old infant named Kajal allegedly vanished following a nocturnal encounter with a wild animal, officials announced on Wednesday.

The perplexing event transpired on Tuesday night while Kajal's mother, Geeta Devi, was sleeping with her daughter in an orchard located within the Barahawa range. According to Dr. Sem Maran M, Divisional Forest Officer, the mother was awakened by a noise and discovered her baby missing, prompting a frantic search that proved fruitless.

Efforts are underway to locate the animal involved; forest department teams have been dispatched to the area, setting up traps and installing cameras to track the mysterious creature. Authorities assure that they are collaborating with villagers to jugularly facilitate their safety and bring resolution to the disconcerting incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)