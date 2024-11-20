Left Menu

German National Arrested for Alleged Sabotage Plot in Russia

Russia's FSB arrested German national Nikolai Gayduk, accusing him of planning to sabotage energy facilities at the behest of Ukrainian Alexander Zhorov. Detained in Kaliningrad, Gayduk allegedly possessed liquid explosives. The arrest is linked to a previous explosion at a gas station. German authorities have not commented.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:57 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it has detained a German national, accusing him of planning sabotage on energy facilities under orders from a Ukrainian contact. The arrest underscores the heightened tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The FSB identified the suspect as Nikolai Gayduk, a resident of Hamburg, who was captured while entering Kaliningrad from Poland. Authorities allegedly found half a liter of liquid explosives in his vehicle. No additional information about his citizenship status or visa was provided.

Gayduk is linked to a prior explosion at a Kaliningrad gas station in March 2024, with charges of a terrorist act and smuggling of explosives pending. He remains in pre-trial detention. Meanwhile, German officials have yet to respond to the allegations.

