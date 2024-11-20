German National Arrested for Alleged Sabotage Plot in Russia

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it has detained a German national, accusing him of planning sabotage on energy facilities under orders from a Ukrainian contact. The arrest underscores the heightened tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The FSB identified the suspect as Nikolai Gayduk, a resident of Hamburg, who was captured while entering Kaliningrad from Poland. Authorities allegedly found half a liter of liquid explosives in his vehicle. No additional information about his citizenship status or visa was provided.

Gayduk is linked to a prior explosion at a Kaliningrad gas station in March 2024, with charges of a terrorist act and smuggling of explosives pending. He remains in pre-trial detention. Meanwhile, German officials have yet to respond to the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)