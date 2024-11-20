Left Menu

Poll Crackdown: Police Suspensions in UP Amid Voting Disputes

Several police officers in Uttar Pradesh were suspended or reassigned for violating Election Commission guidelines during assembly bypolls. The suspensions followed complaints from the Samajwadi Party about electoral interference. The Election Commission mandated prompt action against biased practices and reinforced fair voting processes in the ongoing elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:25 IST
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, a wave of police suspensions has occurred amidst ongoing assembly bypolls, as the Election Commission clamps down on guideline violations.

Complaints from the Samajwadi Party accused police of preventing specific communities from voting, prompting the swift response. As a result, several officers were removed from election duties.

The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the need for a smooth, unbiased voting process, instructing officials to act on complaints rapidly and ensure that eligible voters are not hindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

