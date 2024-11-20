Poll Crackdown: Police Suspensions in UP Amid Voting Disputes
Several police officers in Uttar Pradesh were suspended or reassigned for violating Election Commission guidelines during assembly bypolls. The suspensions followed complaints from the Samajwadi Party about electoral interference. The Election Commission mandated prompt action against biased practices and reinforced fair voting processes in the ongoing elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In Uttar Pradesh, a wave of police suspensions has occurred amidst ongoing assembly bypolls, as the Election Commission clamps down on guideline violations.
Complaints from the Samajwadi Party accused police of preventing specific communities from voting, prompting the swift response. As a result, several officers were removed from election duties.
The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the need for a smooth, unbiased voting process, instructing officials to act on complaints rapidly and ensure that eligible voters are not hindered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh's New DGP Appointment Policy
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double-Engine Government' in Ghaziabad Rally
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Samajwadi Party Criticizes Maharashtra Congress Over Seat Allocation
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Legacy and Leadership