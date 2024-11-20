Poll Crackdown: Police Suspensions in UP Amid Voting Disputes

In Uttar Pradesh, a wave of police suspensions has occurred amidst ongoing assembly bypolls, as the Election Commission clamps down on guideline violations.

Complaints from the Samajwadi Party accused police of preventing specific communities from voting, prompting the swift response. As a result, several officers were removed from election duties.

The Chief Election Commissioner emphasized the need for a smooth, unbiased voting process, instructing officials to act on complaints rapidly and ensure that eligible voters are not hindered.

