Unmasking the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Cyber Fraudsters Busted in Gujarat

Authorities have successfully detained two gang members from Gujarat involved in a novel form of cyber fraud known as 'digital arrest.' According to sources, the suspects intimidated people under government pretenses to extract money through deceptive means.

'Digital arrest,' a growing scam, involves criminals impersonating law enforcement officials through audio or video communications. These fraudsters pressure victims into financial transactions by holding them virtually hostage, using fear as a tool.

Himmat Dewani and Atul Giri Goswami, the arrested individuals, allegedly managed bank accounts catering to the fraudulent operations. The investigation has led to the freezing of 23 accounts associated with the scheme, and efforts are underway to identify the gang's leader and other involved members.

(With inputs from agencies.)