Unmasking the 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Cyber Fraudsters Busted in Gujarat

Two members of a cyber gang in Gujarat have been arrested for a 'digital arrest' scam. This cyber fraud involves posing as law enforcement to intimidate victims into making payments. The arrested individuals provided bank accounts for the gang, which has defrauded multiple victims, including a senior citizen from Indore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have successfully detained two gang members from Gujarat involved in a novel form of cyber fraud known as 'digital arrest.' According to sources, the suspects intimidated people under government pretenses to extract money through deceptive means.

'Digital arrest,' a growing scam, involves criminals impersonating law enforcement officials through audio or video communications. These fraudsters pressure victims into financial transactions by holding them virtually hostage, using fear as a tool.

Himmat Dewani and Atul Giri Goswami, the arrested individuals, allegedly managed bank accounts catering to the fraudulent operations. The investigation has led to the freezing of 23 accounts associated with the scheme, and efforts are underway to identify the gang's leader and other involved members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

