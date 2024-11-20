Lukashenko Pardons Dozens Convicted of Extremism
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 individuals convicted of extremism, as reported by state media. The group includes 8 women and 24 men, some of whom are pensioners or suffer from chronic illnesses. Specific names of those pardoned have not been disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:11 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 individuals previously convicted of extremism, according to state media reports on Wednesday.
The state news agency Belta revealed that the pardons included 8 women and 24 men, notably among them are pensioners and individuals with chronic illnesses.
However, the agency refrained from naming any of the individuals who received pardons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIR Against Shiv Sena Leader Sparks Debate on Women's Respect and Empowerment
New Study Reveals How Marriage Affects Women's Jobs in South Asia
Madhya Pradesh Approves Enhanced Women's Reservation and Industrial Boost
Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Sexist Remark; Calls for Women's Representation in Politics
Gole Market Transforms into Iconic Women's Achievements Museum