Left Menu

Lukashenko Pardons Dozens Convicted of Extremism

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 individuals convicted of extremism, as reported by state media. The group includes 8 women and 24 men, some of whom are pensioners or suffer from chronic illnesses. Specific names of those pardoned have not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:11 IST
Lukashenko Pardons Dozens Convicted of Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 individuals previously convicted of extremism, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

The state news agency Belta revealed that the pardons included 8 women and 24 men, notably among them are pensioners and individuals with chronic illnesses.

However, the agency refrained from naming any of the individuals who received pardons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024