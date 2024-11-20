Calcutta High Court Grants Bail with Conditions to Key Accused in School Recruitment Scam

The Calcutta High Court has conditionally granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, noted as a primary culprit in the school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January 2023, Ghosh remains in jail due to a separate, ongoing CBI case. His bail terms include a bond of Rs 10 lakh, surrendering his passport, and a mandatory court appearance.

With allegations of improper monetary dealings with school recruitment processes, Ghosh's case corresponds with other major figures like Manik Bhattacharya and Tapas Mondal, who have also faced legal ramifications.

