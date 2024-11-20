Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail with Conditions to Key Accused in School Recruitment Scam

Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader implicated in the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam, has been granted conditional bail by the Calcutta High Court. Despite this, a pending CBI case keeps him incarcerated. Co-accused individuals have also been released on bail previously.

Updated: 20-11-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has conditionally granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, noted as a primary culprit in the school recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January 2023, Ghosh remains in jail due to a separate, ongoing CBI case. His bail terms include a bond of Rs 10 lakh, surrendering his passport, and a mandatory court appearance.

With allegations of improper monetary dealings with school recruitment processes, Ghosh's case corresponds with other major figures like Manik Bhattacharya and Tapas Mondal, who have also faced legal ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

