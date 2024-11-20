Calcutta High Court Grants Bail with Conditions to Key Accused in School Recruitment Scam
Kuntal Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress youth leader implicated in the West Bengal primary school recruitment scam, has been granted conditional bail by the Calcutta High Court. Despite this, a pending CBI case keeps him incarcerated. Co-accused individuals have also been released on bail previously.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has conditionally granted bail to Kuntal Ghosh, former youth leader of the Trinamool Congress, noted as a primary culprit in the school recruitment scam in West Bengal.
Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in January 2023, Ghosh remains in jail due to a separate, ongoing CBI case. His bail terms include a bond of Rs 10 lakh, surrendering his passport, and a mandatory court appearance.
With allegations of improper monetary dealings with school recruitment processes, Ghosh's case corresponds with other major figures like Manik Bhattacharya and Tapas Mondal, who have also faced legal ramifications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi HC Seeks CBI Response on IAS Study Circle Tragedy
High Stakes: CBI Probe Sought in Karnataka's MUDA Site Allotment Scandal
Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation
CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in connection with Jharkhand's illegal mining scam in Nimbu Pahad: Officials.
CBIC Tightens Customs Inquiry Protocols for Swift Resolutions