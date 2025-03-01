Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Launches Voter Roll Scrutiny Amid Allegations

The Trinamool Congress has initiated a door-to-door campaign to verify electoral rolls in West Bengal. Alleging voter list manipulation by the BJP, they aim to address concerns of ghost voters. Party leader Mamata Banerjee accuses the BJP of similar tactics used in previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:14 IST
Trinamool Congress Launches Voter Roll Scrutiny Amid Allegations
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leaders launched a door-to-door campaign on Saturday to examine electoral rolls amid concerns of voter list manipulation allegedly orchestrated by the BJP as West Bengal approaches next year's assembly elections.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim actively participated in the verification process within the Chetla area, challenging what he described as the BJP's attempt to include fake voters from other states in the lists.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leading the Trinamool Congress, accused the BJP of similar strategies in Delhi and Maharashtra's past elections, vowing to stage a sit-in protest if necessary actions are not addressed by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025