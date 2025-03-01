Trinamool Congress Launches Voter Roll Scrutiny Amid Allegations

Trinamool Congress leaders launched a door-to-door campaign on Saturday to examine electoral rolls amid concerns of voter list manipulation allegedly orchestrated by the BJP as West Bengal approaches next year's assembly elections.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim actively participated in the verification process within the Chetla area, challenging what he described as the BJP's attempt to include fake voters from other states in the lists.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, leading the Trinamool Congress, accused the BJP of similar strategies in Delhi and Maharashtra's past elections, vowing to stage a sit-in protest if necessary actions are not addressed by the Election Commission.

