US Veto Blocks Gaza Ceasefire UN Resolution

The United States exercised its veto power against a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza conflict. The resolution failed to include provisions for the release of hostages captured by Hamas in Israel last month.

The resolution was backed by 14 out of 15 council members, with the US being the sole dissenting vote. Sponsored by the 10 elected members of the council, the resolution sought an unconditional and permanent cease-fire.

Despite its wide support, the resolution was not adopted due to the US's rejection. The proposal also reiterated the demand for the immediate release of all hostages.

